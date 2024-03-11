Admin takes strict action against profiteers, hoarders: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Monday said the district administration had launched crackdown against profiteers and hoarders and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the rules violators.

He informed that on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the district administration was directed to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and make all-out efforts to control price hike.

The process of monitoring the prices by the government under the supervision of price magistrates of the district would continue, he said adding, 22,060 shops were checked and 1,356 shopkeepers were found involved in profiteering during March.

A fine amounting to over Rs 2.4 million was imposed for violating the fixed rates while 125 people were arrested during the campaign.

Practical steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens in the light of the orders of the Punjab government, he added.

The DC warned that no one would be allowed to indulge in profiteering and hoarding, adding, the administration was making efforts to ensure provision of daily use items on fixed rates.

The hoarders were national criminals and they would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

The purpose of the crackdown was not to arrest or penalize anyone but to enforce the sale of daily use items at fixed rates, he added.