Admin Taking Action Against Brick Kilns Causing Smog

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Admin taking action against brick kilns causing smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali was conducting raids in different areas of the district to check brick kilns causing smoke and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration had sealed three brick kilns and imposed fines amounting to Rs 300,000 on the violators for non compliance of zig zag technology and causing smog.

He informed that under the campaign, AC Taxila along with Rawalpindi District Police and the Environment Department team carried out inspection of brink kilns in Taxila and imposed fines amounting to Rs 120,000 on the violators for non compliance of zig zag technology and causing smog.

AC Gujar Khan Zeb Nasir along with Rawalpindi district police and Environment Department team had also carried out inspection of brick kilns in Gujar Khan tehsil and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that action was also being taken against the farmers over violations of the government instructions regarding smog and burning stubble.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, ACs of all the tehsils of the district and the Environment department had launched a crackdown against the brick kilns causing smog.

The government had imposed a ban on the brick kilns having old technology from November under the ongoing anti-smog drive.

He informed that the kilns having latest zigzag technology were given permission to work while others had been closed.

He said the violators were being treated with iron hands and added that crackdown would continue against the rules violators without any discrimination.

