Admin Taking All Possible Steps To Control Smog: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khatta has said that the administration is taking all possible steps to control smog.
Chairing a meeting he said that the Punjab government is spending a huge amount of Rs 10 billion to control smog and artificial rains.
Additional Commissioner Coordination, Syed Nizarat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Secretary RTA, Chief Traffic Officer, Deputy Director Environment, CEO Health and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
Anti-Smog Committee, Secretary RTA, Rawalpindi, Deputy Director Environment and Traffic Police representatives briefed the meeting about measures being taken against smog.
The Commissioner was informed that since July this month, 24 smog-causing brick kilns were demolished and a fine amounting to Rs 8.1 million was imposed on the rules violators. Two industrial units on the violations were also sealed and a total fine of Rs 900,000 was imposed.
Some 2,711 challans were issued to smoke emitting vehicles while 441 such vehicles were impounded and a fine amounting to Rs 550,000 was imposed.
The Commissioner said that after Lahore and other divisions, smog has now turned to Rawalpindi. Due to the winds coming from India, the intensity of smog has increased in different cities of Punjab, he added.
An anti-smog committee for Rawalpindi district was formed under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, he said adding, a crackdown is underway on smog-emitting vehicles, burning of garbage and crop residues, and kilns operating without zigzag technology.
A health advisory has also been issued by the health department for the public, Engineer Aamir Khattak informed.
He requested the citizens to cooperate with the administration and play a role to control smog.
APP/azh
