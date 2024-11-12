Admin Taking Robust Steps To Curb Smog In Muzaffargarh District: DC
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) In alignment with directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon announced robust steps to curb smog across Muzaffargarh district.
The district administration has intensified its actions against smoke-emitting sources, with particular focus on enforcing regulations against brick kilns and polluting vehicles.
During an inspection tour of local brick kilns, Deputy Commissioner Memon stressed that kilns operating without the required "zigzag" technology, known to reduce emissions, are being demolished. She highlighted that vehicles emitting excessive smoke are being promptly removed from the roads.
The Deputy Commissioner also announced a significant measure taken by the education Ministry, which has ordered all public and private educational institutions up to higher secondary level to close until November 17.
To ensure uninterrupted learning, online classes will be held during this period. Additionally, she shared that all government offices are now operating at a 50% staff capacity to limit movement and reduce pollution. Private sector heads are urged to follow suit by limiting their office attendance in accordance with these guidelines.
In her ongoing commitment to tackle smog, she directed Assistant Commissioners in each tehsil to enforce strict action against any violators, including smoke-emitting kilns and vehicles.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor sees UAE partnership revolutionizing logistics in Pakistan20 seconds ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements at Paharpur judicial complex24 seconds ago
-
World Science Day for Peace and Development marked29 seconds ago
-
Oath-taking ceremony of SMUTA's newly elected body held34 seconds ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder bail plea in Toshakhana-II case37 seconds ago
-
Target killers arrested at Kohat39 seconds ago
-
Minister visits BHU Ghalla Dher Mardan42 seconds ago
-
Three killed in Qilat firing incident45 seconds ago
-
Policeman killed in Mardan firing48 seconds ago
-
DIG orders to take effective measures against criminal elements51 seconds ago
-
Drug dealer sentenced to 9-year imprisonment55 seconds ago
-
CM message on World Pneumonia Day11 minutes ago