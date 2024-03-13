Admin taking solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday said that the administration was taking solid steps to reduce the prices of daily use items.

Talking to media persons, the DC said that 50 magistrates were monitoring the prices of food items in Rawalpindi district.

150 shopkeepers involved in profiteering were arrested during March, he informed.

The DC said that 11 cases were registered and nine shops were sealed on the sale of substandard items.

Fines amounting to Rs 3.2 million were also imposed on the retailers found involved in profiteering, he said adding, in over 27,000 inspections conducted in 12 days nearly 1200 violations were checked.

Hassan Waqar Cheema informed that the price of onion in Rawalpindi was Rs 100 which was less than Islamabad.

There is a big wholesale market in Islamabad which is controlled by the Islamabad administration, he said.

A market had recently been established in Rawat where the prices of vegetables and fruits were being monitored, he informed.

Agriculture Fair Price Shop and wholesale market had also been established on the special instructions of the Punjab Government to provide relief to the citizens, the DC added.

Hassan Waqar Cheema informed that the citizens would get food items at wholesale rates in Ramazan Sasta Bazaar set up outside Nawaz Sharif Park on Murree Road.