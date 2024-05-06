Admin taking strict action against profiteers: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday said that the administration was taking strict action in accordance with the law against profiteer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday said that the administration was taking strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers.

Chairing a Price Control Committee meeting held at Commissioner Office, the Commissioner said all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens.

He said, due to the decrease in wheat rate, the bags of flour had decreased by Rs 500.Strict action should be taken against those not selling Rotti on official rates, the Commissioner said adding, in Rawalpindi, the price of 120 grams tandoori Rotti is Rs 16, while the price of 120 grams Naan is Rs 20. Raids were being conducted to ensure sale of Rotti and Naan on official rates, he said.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that strict action would be taken on violation of displaying price list at a prominent place.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to mobilize all the price magistrates in the field.Strict action should be taken against low performing magistrates, he instructed.

The public would get relief only if the Price Magistrates would remain active in the field, Engineer Aamir Khattak said and informed that various violations were reported during checking of tandoors and hotels in last 24 hours.

A fine amounting to Rs 129,000 was imposed on the profiteers across the division and five persons were arrested, he added.