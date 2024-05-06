Open Menu

Admin Taking Strict Action Against Profiteers: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Admin taking strict action against profiteers: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday said that the administration was taking strict action in accordance with the law against profiteer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday said that the administration was taking strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers.

Chairing a Price Control Committee meeting held at Commissioner Office, the Commissioner said all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens.

He said, due to the decrease in wheat rate, the bags of flour had decreased by Rs 500.Strict action should be taken against those not selling Rotti on official rates, the Commissioner said adding, in Rawalpindi, the price of 120 grams tandoori Rotti is Rs 16, while the price of 120 grams Naan is Rs 20. Raids were being conducted to ensure sale of Rotti and Naan on official rates, he said.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that strict action would be taken on violation of displaying price list at a prominent place.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to mobilize all the price magistrates in the field.Strict action should be taken against low performing magistrates, he instructed.

The public would get relief only if the Price Magistrates would remain active in the field, Engineer Aamir Khattak said and informed that various violations were reported during checking of tandoors and hotels in last 24 hours.

A fine amounting to Rs 129,000 was imposed on the profiteers across the division and five persons were arrested, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Rawalpindi Price All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed

2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed

22 minutes ago
 291 students held for using unfair means in SSC An ..

291 students held for using unfair means in SSC Annual Examinations-2024

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs review meeting

Commissioner chairs review meeting

21 minutes ago
 Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governo ..

Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochista ..

21 minutes ago
 CM Maryam paying special attention to health secto ..

CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique

21 minutes ago
 Woman killed over character suspicion

Woman killed over character suspicion

21 minutes ago
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents

1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents

22 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal B ..

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribu ..

22 minutes ago
 Police arrest bike lifter

Police arrest bike lifter

22 minutes ago
 Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC

Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC

22 minutes ago
 Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute

Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute

22 minutes ago
 CTD arrest suspected terrorist

CTD arrest suspected terrorist

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan