Admin tightens noose around profiteers

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Akasha Kiran on Tuesday visited bazaar in Tehsil Havalian, checked prices of various daily commodities and also inspected implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

On the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Moghees Sanaullah, Addi�tional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran visited the bazaar and checked weight of rotti and prices of other food items at several shops.

She directed shopkeepers to display price list at prominent place and sell items according to the officially prescribed rates.She also directed for following SOPs to control spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbotabad Marvi Malik paid surprise visit to Jalani Maart on Mansehra road and inspected rates of edible items. She warned shopkeepers against overcharging.