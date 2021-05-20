Admin, TMA conduct joint anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV conducted joint anti-encroachment operation at Phandu Chowk and demolished over 80 cabins and other constructions here on Thursday.

District administration was receiving public complaints regarding the erecting of encroachments outside shops at Phandu Chowk that was creating hardships for pedestrians.

During the joint operation all encroachments were demolished through using heavy machinery.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any kind of unpleasant incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments will continue in the district and those re-erecting encroachments will face stern action.