Admin, TMA conducts joint anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV Peshawar in a joint operation demolished encroachments in Baghbanan and Surizai localities here Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Habibullah along with the Tax Officer Revenue (TOR), Safiullah and others launched anti-encroachment operation in Baghbanan and Surizai areas.

During the operation more than 30 encroachments including cabins were demolished through heavy machinery.

On this occasion, a heavy contingent of police was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that the operation would continue till the abolition of encroachments and similar operation against encroachment mafia would also be conducted in other parts of the district and no leniency would be shown with anyone in this regard.