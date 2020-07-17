Admin to disburse 10,000 bags for collecting sacrificial waste on Eid

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration will distribute 10,000 plastic bags from door-to-door for collecting sacrificial animals waste on Eid-ul- Azha.

A special plan has been divided for this purpose in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Zaheer Abbas Sheerzi and attended by ADC (R) Muhammad IKram Malik and AC Shabbir Dogar here on Friday.

He issued directions to municipal cooperation staff in this connection.

He urged MC staffers to ensure cleaniless on Eid- ul-azha.