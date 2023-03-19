Admin to distribute 1447,775 free flour bags among deserving people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district administration would distribute 1447,775 free flour bags among poor and deserving people.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, the administration had finalized all the arrangements and set up free flour distribution points.

He informed that 100,000 flour bags would be distributed on daily basis. In this regard, 232 trucking points had been established across the district.

Free flour bags would be distributed among the deserving people as per the instructions of the Punjab Government, he said.

Display of the price lists would be ensured at all shops and the representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran would also be taken onboard, he said.

He further informed that the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to resolve all revenue matters including 'Gardavari', Jamabandi and 'Khewat' on a priority basis.

Strict action would be taken against the 'Naib Tehsildars', found negligent particularly in any revenue matter including Gardawari, Jamabandi and Khewat, he added.

All Assistant Commissioners had been instructed to play an active role in improving the system, he said and informed that the Assistant Commissioners would create special whatsapp groups for 'Numberdars' so that the revenue matters could be improved.

The Commissioner had also instructed the officers concerned to continue strict action against kite sellers, makers and flyers.

The Marriage Act would also be implemented strictly, the commissioner said adding, the marriage halls violating the rules should be sealed and imposed heavy fines.

Proper security would be provided to the personnel of the ongoing census in the district, he said.

All the officers concerned were also directed to play their active role to beautify G.T. Road, he added.

The Commissioner had directed the health department that all health facilities should be provided at the Primary health centers.

The Commissioner also instructed the authorities to ensure plantation of 16,000 saplings in colleges. The beautification work in all the schools would also be accelerated and special attention would be given to the education of children.

Murree Road on the directives of the commissioner would be made a model area and all encroachments would be removed from Murree Road, he said.

395