Admin to enforce complete ban on plastic bags from June 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The administration on the directives of the Punjab government, would enforce a complete ban on plastic bags from June 5.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, all-out efforts should be made to provide relief to the citizens through price control, anti-encroachment operations, and other measures.

"The first priority of the administration is to promote economic activities by providing a favorable environment to the business community," he said.

The Commissioner had also directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit all the markets and inform the people about the ban on the use of plastic bags.

All possible efforts would be made to spread awareness about the ban.

He said, "The price magistrates are active in the field to check the availability of the essential commodities at fixed rates."

To pass on the benefit of the reduction in the price of wheat to the people, the price of ‘Roti’ had been fixed at Rs 15 across the division, he said.

"About 168 price magistrates are working across the division to check profiteering and enforce the price of ‘Roti’," he informed.