Admin To Ensure Availability Of Sugar At Rs 90, Chakki Ata At 58 Per Kg

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Admin to ensure availability of sugar at Rs 90, Chakki ata at 58 per kg

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A large quantity of imported sugar has been made available in the open market in Rawalpindi district while the supply of wheat is also being ensured at fixed rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the price of imported sugar was Rs 90 per kg and Rs 89.75 per kg price fixed for local sugar.

Nearly 2000, five kg imported sugar bags had been provided to different sale points, she said adding, the supply of sugar would continue at the sale points to facilitate the citizens.

She said that strict instructions had been issued to the price magistrates to implement the official rates of sugar in the open market and take action in accordance with the law against the violators.

Rawalpindi district administration had fixed Rs 58 per kg retail rate of Chakki Ata (wheat flour), she added.

Punjab Food Department was supplying 100 kg wheat bag to registered chakki mills at Rs 4875 in Rawalpindi district, she said adding, the district administration had started a campaign to register chakkis and so far 140 chakki mills were registered in the district.

She informed that five 100 kg wheat bags daily quota was fixed for the registered chakkis to ensure supply of wheat flour to the citizens at Rs 58 per kg.

She said, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had issued the notification to fix the rate of Chakki Ata.

This order was for the whole Rawalpindi district and would remain intact unless and until revised. However, the shopkeepers of Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Syedan Sub divisions were allowed to charge Rs.1 above notified rate and the shopkeepers of Murree and Kotli Sattian Sub-division were allowed to charge Rs.2 more than the notified rates, she added.

To a question she informed that the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the Assistant Commissioners, magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

She said all-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, she added.

