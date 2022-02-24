Admin to ensure provision of food items on control rate during Ramadan: DC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Before the arrival of Ramadan to control prices and ensure the provision of food items to the citizens at low rates, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat where officials of district administration and other departments participated.

The DC Abbottabad directed the Price Control Magistrates, Consumer Protection / Industries, Halal Food, Weight, Labor Department to fix prices on a daily basis, price checking, the weight of goods with mutual consultation according to the quality and coordination in urban areas. He also issued instructions regarding the supply of goods in rural areas.

Tariq Salam Marwat urged all the officers to ensure strict action against hoarding of food items and illegal profiteering and also ensure immediate relief to the citizens and action on their grievances.

While directing TMA Abbottabad, Havelians and Agriculture Department regarding setting up of Ramadan Sasta Bazaar well before Ramadan. He ordered the Agriculture department, Utility Store Corporation to establish special stalls inside Ramadan bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the District Food Controller to make special arrangements for cleaning of chicken and meat shops and installation of nets.

He urged that the prices of meat, poultry, vegetables and other consumables in Ramadan be monitored and action should be taken against those violating the rate list.

The DC clarified that the first priority of the district administration is to provide food items to the citizens at reasonable rates and in this regard, the administration and all the departments would work together. Regarding the farmers market, the representative of the Agriculture department briefed Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad. He also directed the concerned regarding the implementation of rates, hygiene and cleanliness in the farmers market.

In-charge Utility Stores gave a briefing on Utility Stores where he was also directed by the DC regarding setting up of special counter in Ramadan Bazaar and supply of food items, provision/display of rates lists of subsidized priced food items before Ramadan and mobile stores.

In addition, instructions were issued to the District Food Controller regarding the supply and prices of wheat flour, special instructions were issued to TMOs regarding establishing washrooms in Ramadan Sasta Bazaar so that people could have easy access to them.