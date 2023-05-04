Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food outlets

District administration has decided to review the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restaurants and fast-food outlets and then frame new ones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :District administration has decided to review the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restaurants and fast-food outlets and then frame new ones.

The purpose of framing SOPs for restaurants and fast-food outlets is to ensure quality and hygienic food dishes to people in a good environment.

In this connection, a meeting was held here on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad in the chair. Besides, district administration, the officers of Food Safety & Halal Food Authority, the representatives of food department and police also attended the meeting.

Matters relating to dishes and the situation of kitchens were discussed in detail and it was decided that a committee comprising officers of the district administration, food authority and food department would be formed to bring further improvement in the SOPs of the restaurants.

The committee will review the existing SOPs of the restaurants in Peshawar and submit a report for bringing improvement to them. After framing the new SOPs, the Restaurants' Association will also be taken on board to ensure their implementation and passage of a deadline legal proceedings will also be initiated against the violators.