Admin to launch operation to deport illegal foreigners on Nov 1: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that all the arrangements are being finalized to launch an operation to deport illegal foreigners from Rawalpindi Division on November 1.

He said that the administration was collecting data of foreign nationals across the Rawalpindi Division.

The data of foreign nationals residing across the division was being compiled, the Commissioner said.

The deadline given by the government was ending, so regular action would be launched from November 1, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

He informed that the Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of the four districts of the division had been directed to submit their final lists to the Commissioner's office as soon as possible. A specific place should also be identified to gather the foreigners in one place, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

According to the data collected so far, the number of illegal residents across the division is over 24,018, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

10,000 illegal foreign nationals were identified in Attock district, 1200 in Chakwal, 818 in Jhelum and 12,000 in Rawalpindi district, he said.

He informed that before the grand operation, a comprehensive awareness campaign was started by the administration.

The Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali said that illegal foreign nationals across the division must go back on their own to avoid a massive crackdown.

No illegal foreigner would be allowed to stay in the division, he added.

The government had approved the eviction orders under the Foreign Act from November 1, Syed Khurram Ali informed.

Arrest, detention and deportation of Afghan citizens had been decided under the Foreign Act, Syed Khurram Ali said adding that Afghan nationals under trial and convicted of serious crimes would not be deported while under trial Afghan nationals and convicted of minor crimes would also be deported, he added.

Illegally residing Afghans have no option but to leave Pakistan till October 31, the RPO said.