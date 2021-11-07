Admin to organize special programs to make sports complex fully functional: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has said that the administration would organize special programs here to make the sports complex Shamsabad fully functional.

He said, the players would be encouraged to participate in sports activities suspended in the region due to Covid-19.

The Covid-19 cases in twin cities had shown downward trend during last month and the administration had decided to reopen the sports facilities at the sports complex Shamsabad.

He informed that the District Sports Complex Shamsabad had been reopened for the players.

The Sports Complex was made a Covid Center since March 13, 2019 and later on, it was made a corona vaccination center.

According to District Sports Officer Tauheed Abbasi, the sports complex has the facilities for different games including martial arts, karate, gymnastics, taekwondo, kung fu, basketball, volleyball and handball for boys and badminton and table tennis for girls.

The Sports Complex had been reopened due to special attention and efforts of the district administration, he added.

/395