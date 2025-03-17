Admin to register pushcarts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) In a groundbreaking move to eliminate encroachments and improve city infrastructure, the divisional administration decided to register pushcarts and shift them to a designated area.

During a meeting, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan said that all necessary facilities would be provided in model bazaars and pushcart markets.

Municipal staff will be assigned duties to regulate these markets, ensuring that no registered vendor sets up their cart outside the designated zones.

In addition, the distribution of pay orders to deserving families in the division is in its final stages. The commissioner also directed officials to accelerate the anti-encroachment operation, emphasizing the need for wider streets and a cleaner environment for Eid shoppers. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners and officials from relevant departments.