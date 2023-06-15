Admin to set up 11 temporary cattle markets to facilitate citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has finalized arrangements to establish temporary cattle markets at 11 different places in the district in connection with Eid ul Azha.

According to a district administration spokesman, a notification in this regard had been issued.

Five cattle markets would be established in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujjar Khan, two in Taxila, and one each in Kallar Syedan and Kahuta.

Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Misrial, Gulistan Colony, Dhok Hassu, and Kalyal village markets would be for Rawalpindi city.

A cattle market would be established at Mandra Stop Ground and Gulyana Road near Slaughter in Tehsil Gujar Khan.

Cattle market would be established in Taxila near Sharif Hospital, G.

T Road Wah Cantt and HIT near Sunday Bazaar Timber Market, he added.

A temporary cattle market would also be set up in connection with Eid-ul-Adha at a cattle market established on Kalar Syedan near Mangal Bypass.

A temporary cattle market would be set up at Sakhi Sabzwari Chowk near KRL Check Post in Kahuta.

Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officer Municipal Corporations concerned would supervise the cattle markets, he informed.

The authorities concerned had been directed to make all necessary arrangements by June 15 so that the sellers and buyers could be accommodated with necessary precautionary measures in a hygienic environment in light of the guidelines issued by the Punjab government in this regard.