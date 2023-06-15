UrduPoint.com

Admin To Set Up 11 Temporary Cattle Markets To Facilitate Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Admin to set up 11 temporary cattle markets to facilitate citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district administration has finalized arrangements to establish temporary cattle markets at 11 different places in the district in connection with Eid ul Azha.

According to a district administration spokesman, a notification in this regard had been issued.

Five cattle markets would be established in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujjar Khan, two in Taxila, and one each in Kallar Syedan and Kahuta.

Bhatta Chowk near Koh-e-Noor Mills, Misrial, Gulistan Colony, Dhok Hassu, and Kalyal village markets would be for Rawalpindi city.

A cattle market would be established at Mandra Stop Ground and Gulyana Road near Slaughter in Tehsil Gujar Khan.

Cattle market would be established in Taxila near Sharif Hospital, G.

T Road Wah Cantt and HIT near Sunday Bazaar Timber Market, he added.

A temporary cattle market would also be set up in connection with Eid-ul-Adha at a cattle market established on Kalar Syedan near Mangal Bypass.

A temporary cattle market would be set up at Sakhi Sabzwari Chowk near KRL Check Post in Kahuta.

Assistant Commissioners, Chief Officer Municipal Corporations concerned would supervise the cattle markets, he informed.

The authorities concerned had been directed to make all necessary arrangements by June 15 so that the sellers and buyers could be accommodated with necessary precautionary measures in a hygienic environment in light of the guidelines issued by the Punjab government in this regard.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Road Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta Kallar Syedan Taxila Gulistan June Sunday Market Post All

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

9 minutes ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

15 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

1 hour ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

1 hour ago
 Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan ..

Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan facility at more favourable te ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.