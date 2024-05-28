Admin to set up 11 temporary cattle markets to facilitate citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The District administration Rawalpindi has decided to establish 11 temporary cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Adha in different tehsils of the district.

According to a district administration spokesman, the cattle markets would be fully functional 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha.

Three cattle markets would be established in Cantt areas at Bhatta Chowk near Koh Noor Mill, Al-Haram City Mouza Misriot and Gulistan Colony near National Park Rawalpindi. A cattle market would be set up at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Sector 2 in city area while a cattle market would also be established at Rawat in Saddar division area.

A cattle market would be in Tehsil Gujar Khan at Majeed Mor outside Prism Town main GT Road, he said adding, two cattle markets would be established in Tehsil Taxila at New Sharif Hospital main GT Road and HIT near Sunday Bazaar in Taxila Cantt.

A cattle market would also be set up in Tehsil Kallar Syedan and Kahota, he added.

He further informed that a temporary cattle market would be established in connection with Eid-ul-Azha at Mangal Bypass cattle sale point in Tehsil Kallar Syedan while a cattle market would be in Tehsil Kahota at Sakhi Sarwar Tingi Road.