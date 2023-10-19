Admin to take strict action against illegal bus terminals; Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday said that the administration would take strict action against illegal bus stands.nDuring a visit to General Bus Stand Pirwadhai he inquired from the passengers about the new fares after the reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Rashid Ali and authorities concerned of Metropolitan Corporation were present on this occasion. After fuel price reduction, it had been decided to reduce the fares by 10 percent, he informed.

The administration would implement measures to directly transfer the benefits of reduction in the prices of petroleum products to the people, the Commissioner said.

He directed the authorities to fix a complaint box in the waiting room of the general bus stand so that the passengers could lodge their complaints.

Speakers should also be installed in the premises of the General Bus Stand to inform the public that the fares had been reduced by 10%, he added.

“I will visit general bus stand every week,” he informed. He also met with the office bearers of the Transport Union. The representatives of the transport union assured the commissioner of all possible cooperation.

The Commissioner said that administration was trying to solve the problems of the transporters. Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) facility had been established near General Bus Stand to facilitate the transporters, the Commissioner informed.

Three VICS stations were functioning in Rawalpindi city, he added. Illegal bus stands would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against the rules violators, the Commissioner said. Repair work of the road from Pirwadhai to IGP road is underway which would be completed within stipulated time frame, he added.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited the hotel in the premises of General Bus Stand and checked cleanliness and other arrangements. He also instructed the authorities to ensure provision of quality food and drinks for the passengers at affordable rates.

The Commissioner said that in the light of the orders of the Punjab government, all possible relief would be provided to the citizens.

The Price Magistrates had been directed to accelerate their ongoing operations to check prices of daily use items in the markets. Strict legal action would be taken against such transporters and shopkeepers who would not reduce the fares and rates, the Commissioner warned.nLater, the Commissioner led an anti-smoking awareness walk.