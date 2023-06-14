Admin to utilize resources to remove offal during Eid ul Azha

UrduPoint.com

Sukkur District Administration would utilize all available resources to remove offal and entrails on coming Eid ul Azha as a comprehensive plan has been formulated for Sukkur district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sukkur District Administration would utilize all available resources to remove offal and entrails on coming Eid ul Azha as a comprehensive plan has been formulated for Sukkur district.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Dr Shahzad Thaheem, while talking to APP on Wednesday, nearly 2000 sanitary workers would be deployed to complete the cleanliness operation during Eid ul Azha holidays.

He informed that a number of vehicles would be part of the special drive.

Special instructions have been issued that no area of the district should be left unattended, he added.

He informed that separate cleanliness plan has been formulated for talukas of the district.

Special camps would be set up in Sukkur city and all other talukas of the Sukkur and waste bags would be distributed among the citizens. He informed that a special flag march of the fleet that would be part of Eid ul Azha cleanliness operation would be organized on Bander Road, a day before Eid ul Azha.

A special control room will also be set up in Civil Defence office to monitor the cleanliness operation and receive complaints from the citizens.

