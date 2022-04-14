UrduPoint.com

Admin Took Measures Against Profiteering & Hoarding : DC Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 03:45 PM

Admin took measures against profiteering & hoarding : DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has urged the consumers that while purchasing grocery they should insist that the shopkeepers display conspicuously the official price listsHe stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Thursday, he said that steps are being taken against the profiteers and hoarders in order to provide relief to the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has urged the consumers that while purchasing grocery they should insist that the shopkeepers display conspicuously the official price listsHe stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Thursday, he said that steps are being taken against the profiteers and hoarders in order to provide relief to the people.

The Deputy Commissioner said"The assistant commissioners of all the four talukas in the district as well as Mukhtiarkars are initiating measures against profiteering and hoarding."

Related Topics

Sukkur Price All

Recent Stories

13 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

13 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

2 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures rise

U.S. agricultural futures rise

2 minutes ago
 3.18mn to vote in NA-33 Hangu by-election

3.18mn to vote in NA-33 Hangu by-election

2 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat Programme services continue: Spokesm ..

Sehat Sahulat Programme services continue: Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Papua New Guinea Police Arrest 19 People Involved ..

Papua New Guinea Police Arrest 19 People Involved in Bloody Ethnic Clashes - Com ..

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Notes Malicious Activity in Cyberspace Ori ..

Kremlin Notes Malicious Activity in Cyberspace Originating in US, Says Moscow Ta ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.