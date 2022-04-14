Admin took measures against profiteering & hoarding : DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has urged the consumers that while purchasing grocery they should insist that the shopkeepers display conspicuously the official price listsHe stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Thursday, he said that steps are being taken against the profiteers and hoarders in order to provide relief to the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has urged the consumers that while purchasing grocery they should insist that the shopkeepers display conspicuously the official price listsHe stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Thursday, he said that steps are being taken against the profiteers and hoarders in order to provide relief to the people.

The Deputy Commissioner said"The assistant commissioners of all the four talukas in the district as well as Mukhtiarkars are initiating measures against profiteering and hoarding."