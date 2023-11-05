Open Menu

Admin Trying To Ensure Availability Of Essential Commodities At Affordable Rates; Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Admin trying to ensure availability of essential commodities at affordable rates; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta Sunday said Rawalpindi district administration was trying to ensure availability of essential commodities at affordable rates.

He hailed the efforts of the relevant officers to set up vegetable and fruit mandi in Rawat to facilitate the citizens.

The Commissioner directed the Director Agriculture to give special discount to the local farmers on rent of the stalls in Rawat vegetable Mandi.

Vegetable and fruit items would be available at 20% lower prices in Rawalpindi the mandi as compared to Islamabad mandi, the Commissioner said adding, the residents would get quality vegetable and fruit items at affordable prices in Rawat mandi.

He informed that all the basic facilities were provided in Rawat mandi to facilitate the stall holders and the citizens.

The Commissioner urged the media representatives to play their key role to publicize the vegetable and fruit mandi.

Rawalpindi's three million population would directly benefit from the vegetable and fruit mandi, he added.

The establishment of a Rawat mandi would help promote business activities at regional level, the Commissioner said.

The administration worked day and night for the establishment and functioning of the Rawat mandi, he added.

The district administration was trying to ensure the sale of essential commodities in the city markets according to the prices of the vegetable market, he said adding, with the establishment of Rawalpindi vegetable and fruit market, the citizens would get quality essential items and affordable rates.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Agriculture Rent Sale Rawalpindi Sunday Market Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

5 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

12 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

14 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

14 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

14 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

14 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

14 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

14 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan