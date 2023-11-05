Admin trying to ensure availability of essential commodities at affordable rates; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta Saturday said Rawalpindi district administration was trying to ensure availability of essential commodities at affordable rates.

He hailed the efforts of the relevant officers to set up vegetable and fruit mandi in Rawat to facilitate the citizens.

The Commissioner directed the Director Agriculture to give special discount to the local farmers on rent of the stalls in Rawat vegetable Mandi.

Vegetable and fruit items would be available at 20% lower prices in Rawalpindi the mandi as compared to Islamabad mandi, the Commissioner said adding, the residents would get quality vegetable and fruit items at affordable prices in Rawat mandi.

He informed that all the basic facilities were provided in Rawat mandi to facilitate the stall holders and the citizens.

The Commissioner urged the media representatives to play their key role to publicize the vegetable and fruit mandi.

Rawalpindi's three million population would directly benefit from the vegetable and fruit mandi, he added.

The establishment of a Rawat mandi would help promote business activities at regional level, the Commissioner said.

The administration worked day and night for the establishment and functioning of the Rawat mandi, he added.

The district administration was trying to ensure the sale of essential commodities in the city markets according to the prices of the vegetable market, he said adding, with the establishment of Rawalpindi vegetable and fruit market, the citizens would get quality essential items and affordable rates.