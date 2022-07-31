UrduPoint.com

Admin Trying To Timely Provide Rations, Tents To Flood Victims: Khetran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Admin trying to timely provide rations, tents to flood victims: Khetran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Sunday said that administrations were trying their best to provide ration, tents and other items to the flood victims in a timely manner.

He expressed these views while talking to the media regarding relief activities.

Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran said that we had not left our people in this difficult time and we were trying our best to provide relief to the people of rain hit areas.

He said that on instruction of the government of Balochistan, relief package, ration was being delivered to people of remote affected areas of Nushki despite having difficult routes.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, we had started delivering relief packages to the people in the suburbs and Nushki and the ration was distributed to the people of other areas, he said.

Mir Saifullah Khan said that ration was distributed among the people on the spot in his supervision and other items were sent for remote areas to provide relief to rain affected areas.

He said that in the first phase, we rescued the people from the flood, carried out the road maintenance work.

He said that now in the next phase, relief package provided by the government of Balochistan would be delivered to the doorsteps of the people. We sent the relief package including tents, and ration to the remote areas of Nushki.

Commissioner said that the affected people would be assisted within the available resources and report of the damage of property and crops was also being compiled.

The government would announce compensation of their losses after completion of reports of losses, he said that we have made medical arrangements to guard against possible epidemics threats and are also stocking essential medicines to combat and treat post-rainy diseases in urban and rural areas.

He said that we delivered the ration to the people through other arrangements, saying that the levies officials were always ready to serve the people and they were playing the role of the frontline to protect the people from the recent monsoon rains and flood.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Flood Road Nushki Sunday Media From Government Best Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

21 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

21 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

21 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.