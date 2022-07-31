Admin trying to timely provide rations, tents to flood victims: Khetran

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Sunday said that administrations were trying their best to provide ration, tents and other items to the flood victims in a timely manner.

He expressed these views while talking to the media regarding relief activities.

Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran said that we had not left our people in this difficult time and we were trying our best to provide relief to the people of rain hit areas.

He said that on instruction of the government of Balochistan, relief package, ration was being delivered to people of remote affected areas of Nushki despite having difficult routes.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, we had started delivering relief packages to the people in the suburbs and Nushki and the ration was distributed to the people of other areas, he said.

Mir Saifullah Khan said that ration was distributed among the people on the spot in his supervision and other items were sent for remote areas to provide relief to rain affected areas.

He said that in the first phase, we rescued the people from the flood, carried out the road maintenance work.

He said that now in the next phase, relief package provided by the government of Balochistan would be delivered to the doorsteps of the people. We sent the relief package including tents, and ration to the remote areas of Nushki.

Commissioner said that the affected people would be assisted within the available resources and report of the damage of property and crops was also being compiled.

The government would announce compensation of their losses after completion of reports of losses, he said that we have made medical arrangements to guard against possible epidemics threats and are also stocking essential medicines to combat and treat post-rainy diseases in urban and rural areas.

He said that we delivered the ration to the people through other arrangements, saying that the levies officials were always ready to serve the people and they were playing the role of the frontline to protect the people from the recent monsoon rains and flood.