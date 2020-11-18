Admin urges to improve the sewerage system

Sukkur Administrator Nisar Ahmed Memon has said that encroachments would be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Sukkur Administrator Nisar Ahmed Memon has said that encroachments would be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system.

He said this while visiting different union councils of Sukkur city, along with the officials of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) New sukkur, and other relevant departments here on Wednesday.

He called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network.