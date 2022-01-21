Admin urges work with a team spirit

UrduPoint.com

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari on Friday called upon the municipal officers to work with a team spirit and show maximum improvement in performance for the provision of municipal services.

He said this while presiding a meeting at his office.He directed the officials of the TMAs to gear up cleanliness work and to keep the garbage vehicles fully operational.

He said that the availability of clean and healthy environment bears immense significance for protection from several fatal diseases.

