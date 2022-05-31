Admin warns action against violation of building code

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Administrator Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, Abdul Jabbar Baloch on Tuesday warned that stern action would be taken against those violating building code and involved in the encroachments.

"All-out efforts will be made to protect the rights of the citizens by using all available resources to restore the traditional beauty of Quetta," he expressed these views while addressing an introductory session with the officers of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation after assuming office.

Administrator QMC said"The absence of QMC staff will not be tolerated." "I will pay a surprise visit to monitor the cleanliness and other going on uplift work," All stakeholders of the society, including the business community, would be taken into confidence to end the encroachments, restore the street lights in the city and its suburbs, and maintain the flow of traffic, he added.

Abdul Jabbar Baloch said that in light of the directives of Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Saleh Bhootani and Secretary Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldini, a comprehensive action plan was formulated after consultation with all stakeholders to restore the traditional beauty of Quetta.

About reforms in the QMC office work pertaining to public interest, he noted"Special measures will be made for issuance of birth certificates, registration process of marriage certificate and review of complaints of citizens."