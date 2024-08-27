Administration Alert To Cope With Situation During Rain In City: Mayor Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that all administrative and municipal staff, along with pumps and other machinery, will continue to serve the people on roads during the rainfall in metropolis
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that all administrative and municipal staff, along with pumps and other machinery, will continue to serve the people on roads during the rainfall in metropolis.
The Mayor appealed to citizens to support the administration in their drainage efforts during the current spell of rain, said a statement.
Murtaza said that there was a heavy rain for about half an hour in the city, with varying amounts of rainfall at different locations, estimated to be around 50 millimeters. The rain has now stopped, however, if it further rain, the staff is on alert, he added.
The Mayor Karachi said most major roads are now clear, though some areas had stagnant water which has been cleared, and KMC teams are still present there. According to the meteorological department’s forecast, this rain spell is expected to continue in Karachi for the next few days, he added.
He emphasized that by supporting each other and adopting better strategies, the city can be kept clean and well-maintained.
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had completed pre-emptive preparations for drainage before the onset of the current rain spell, clearing all choking points in the storm-water drains, which helped maintain control over the situation during the rain.
The relevant town administration and other agencies are also in full contact. The city administration is fully aware of its responsibilities during the rain and has taken measures at every level.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab also noted that the flow of water in all major storm-water drains is normal and there are no obstructions to drainage.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi3 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall4 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..4 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station4 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais5 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games5 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission5 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city5 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents5 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'5 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert6 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam6 hours ago