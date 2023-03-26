Administration arrested 20 butchers for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Sunday conducted raids in different areas of the provincial metropolis and arrested 20 butchers involved in selling beef at excessive rates.

Taking notice of the complaints lodged by people regarding selling of beef at an excessive price during holy month of Ramadan, the Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad directed for taking stern action against profiteers.

Following the directives of DC, the raiding team led by Assistant Commissioner Syed Zainab Naqvi inspected various markets in board Bazaar, Tehkal, University Road and Hayatabad Phase-III.

A total of 20 butchers were found guilty of violating government approved prices and sent behind the bar after registering the cases against them.

The police contingent was also accompanied by the team of district administration to avoid any untoward happening.