Administration arrests 13 managers of malls, seizes 200kg polythene bags from cantonment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :The district administration, continuing crackdown against polythene bags, Friday seized more than 200 kilogram plastic bags and arrested 13 managers and owners of malls situated in cantonment area.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar had issued directions for inspection of different megamalls, clothes' stores and big shops where usage of plastic bags has been reported.

The team of district administration during raids conducted in cantonment area arrested 13 managers and owners of shopkeepers and seized 200kilogram shopping bags from their possessions.

Deputy Commissioner also warned traders to use degradable bags instead of polythene plastic bags. He said that violators would be dealt strictly with awarding jail sentence to them.

All the assistant commissioners have also been directed to continue crackdown against use of polythene bags till its final elimination from the district.