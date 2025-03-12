Open Menu

Administration Arrests 695 Shopkeepers, Seals 1974 Shops During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Administration arrests 695 shopkeepers, seals 1974 shops during Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) District administration in a crackdown against artificial price-hike and underweighted roti has arrested 695 shopkeepers and sealed 1974 shops for avoiding government approved price list during holy month of Ramazan 2025.

Talking to journalists here on Wednesday at his office, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem said that a total of 529 cases have been registered and fines of Rs 15,40,000 fines have been imposed on hoarders and those involved in creating artificial price-hike during Ramazan.

He said that the teams led by assistant commissioners concerned were being inspected shops of vegetables and fruits, butchers, roti-makers, general stores, hotels and restaurants, and milk sellers.

The inspections were carried out in various bazaras and markets of the district including University Road, G.T.Road, Charsadda Road, Ring Road, Dalazak Road, Circular Road, Inside City, Hayatabad, Karkhano Markets, Kohat Road, Budha Bair, Matani, Tehkal, Dabgari Garden, Faqirabad, Gulbahar, Pishtakhara, Shah Qabool and Sarband.

DC said that district administration issued price list for commodities on a daily basis and later ensured its implementation with letter and spirit. He said that stern actions were being taken for selling underweighted roti.

He also appealed people to contact office of deputy commissioner if they witness any irregularities in prices of edible items in the markets.

