Administration Arrests 695 Shopkeepers, Seals 1974 Shops During Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) District administration in a crackdown against artificial price-hike and underweighted roti has arrested 695 shopkeepers and sealed 1974 shops for avoiding government approved price list during holy month of Ramazan 2025.
Talking to journalists here on Wednesday at his office, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem said that a total of 529 cases have been registered and fines of Rs 15,40,000 fines have been imposed on hoarders and those involved in creating artificial price-hike during Ramazan.
He said that the teams led by assistant commissioners concerned were being inspected shops of vegetables and fruits, butchers, roti-makers, general stores, hotels and restaurants, and milk sellers.
The inspections were carried out in various bazaras and markets of the district including University Road, G.T.Road, Charsadda Road, Ring Road, Dalazak Road, Circular Road, Inside City, Hayatabad, Karkhano Markets, Kohat Road, Budha Bair, Matani, Tehkal, Dabgari Garden, Faqirabad, Gulbahar, Pishtakhara, Shah Qabool and Sarband.
DC said that district administration issued price list for commodities on a daily basis and later ensured its implementation with letter and spirit. He said that stern actions were being taken for selling underweighted roti.
He also appealed people to contact office of deputy commissioner if they witness any irregularities in prices of edible items in the markets.
Recent Stories
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Administration arrests 695 shopkeepers, seals 1974 shops during Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
IHC maintains stay order against meeting of FBR promotion board2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates model park in Metroville Site2 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab takes strict notice of 7-year-old Asmara’s death due to alleged wrong injection2 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker calls on Nawaz Sharif12 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader Owais Younas, others until April 1112 minutes ago
-
Police arrest most wanted three outlaws12 minutes ago
-
Traffic police implements strategy to improve traffic flow on roads, public safety22 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed Zaman pays tribute to Makhdoom Khaliq u Zaman22 minutes ago
-
Senator Buledi for expanding NBF’s outreach in Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt launches education program for inmates’ children42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest moonshiner, recover 30 liters liquor42 minutes ago