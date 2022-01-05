Administration asked to prepare action plan against price hike

Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed district administration to prepare a sustainable line of action against artificial price hike and profiteering to bring those responsible to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed district administration to prepare a sustainable line of action against artificial price hike and profiteering to bring those responsible to justice.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the performance of district administration in Commissioner's House Mardan, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Haibullah Arif, DC Swabi Sanaullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, ADC Swabi Gohar Khan, ADC (Finance) Mardan, Nek Mohammad and districts heads of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding eradication of encroachments & polythene bags, water chlorination, water quality tests, prevention of illegal mining, closure of crush plants, bring improvement in public parks and playgrounds, bus stations, traffic management, illegal speed breakers, billboards and sports events.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner directed the launching of a special campaign against encroachments and removal of speed breakers to facilitate the people in smooth movement.

He further directed all concerned officers to conduct price checking in bazaars on a daily basis to provide relief to common man.

He said that all available resources would be utilised for making Mardan a model division for other regions The commissioner further directed all officers to consider themselves as public servants and focused on their duties with honesty to serve the masses.