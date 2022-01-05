UrduPoint.com

Administration Asked To Prepare Action Plan Against Price Hike

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Administration asked to prepare action plan against price hike

Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed district administration to prepare a sustainable line of action against artificial price hike and profiteering to bring those responsible to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed district administration to prepare a sustainable line of action against artificial price hike and profiteering to bring those responsible to justice.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the performance of district administration in Commissioner's House Mardan, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Haibullah Arif, DC Swabi Sanaullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, ADC Swabi Gohar Khan, ADC (Finance) Mardan, Nek Mohammad and districts heads of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding eradication of encroachments & polythene bags, water chlorination, water quality tests, prevention of illegal mining, closure of crush plants, bring improvement in public parks and playgrounds, bus stations, traffic management, illegal speed breakers, billboards and sports events.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner directed the launching of a special campaign against encroachments and removal of speed breakers to facilitate the people in smooth movement.

He further directed all concerned officers to conduct price checking in bazaars on a daily basis to provide relief to common man.

He said that all available resources would be utilised for making Mardan a model division for other regions The commissioner further directed all officers to consider themselves as public servants and focused on their duties with honesty to serve the masses.

Related Topics

Sports Water Traffic Man Mardan Price Swabi All

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

7 minutes ago
 China-Vietnam freight train trips double in 2021

China-Vietnam freight train trips double in 2021

7 minutes ago
 Leather gloves exports witness record 11.81% incre ..

Leather gloves exports witness record 11.81% increase

7 minutes ago
 Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Au ..

Djokovic Covid-jab exemption sparks backlash in Australia

7 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghacalls o ..

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghacalls on FM

14 minutes ago
 Clashes Between Protesters, Police Underway in Kaz ..

Clashes Between Protesters, Police Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.