Open Menu

Administration Aware Needs Of Special People: DC Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Administration aware needs of special people: DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Friday said the district administration was fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Friday said the district administration was fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities.

Talking to a group of special people at his office, the deputy commissioner said in the near future, the government will launch a new programme for special persons. He further deliberated that discrimination against any category of special person is not our policy.

Related Topics

Sukkur All Government

Recent Stories

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced ..

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced domestic contracts in upcoming ..

6 minutes ago
 Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecu ..

Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador

5 minutes ago
 CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood- ..

CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood-hit areas

5 minutes ago
 Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured ..

Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured at a reception

7 minutes ago
 Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

11 minutes ago
 The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Ma ..

The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner calls on C ..

11 minutes ago
PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

11 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, a ..

CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, attract investment in KP

11 minutes ago
 3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

11 minutes ago
 DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly per ..

DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly performance

11 minutes ago
 INGO call for resilient response to recover from m ..

INGO call for resilient response to recover from monsoon floods

8 minutes ago
 Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs ..

Influence of Russia's Wagner set to outlive chiefs: analysts

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan