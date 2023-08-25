Administration aware needs of special people: DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Friday said the district administration was fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Friday said the district administration was fully aware of the needs of special people and would take all possible measures to provide them equal opportunities.

Talking to a group of special people at his office, the deputy commissioner said in the near future, the government will launch a new programme for special persons. He further deliberated that discrimination against any category of special person is not our policy.