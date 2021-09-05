Administration bans intra-city movement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I Khan, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) ::The district administration here Sunday imposed ban on intra-city transport in order to trickle down the spread of coronavirus in the district and adjoining areas.

In this connection, the district administration, following the decision of NCOC, issued a notification banning intra-city public transport aimed to ensure safety of the general public moving from one city to another.

The officials of the district administration also visited various bus terminals, coaches stands and other transportation areas to ensure implementation of ban on intra-city movement.

Those who found violating the decision of the NCOC regarding banning of intra-city movement actions were taken on the spot accordingly.