Administration Bans Sale Toy Guns, Firecrackers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Fayaz Sherpao has imposed ban on sale and purchase toy guns and firecrackers within limits of the district Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Fayaz Sherpao has imposed ban on sale and purchase toy guns and firecrackers within limits of the district Mardan.

According to an official statement issued here Tuesday, the ban has been imposed under section 144 for a period of one month hence forthwith.

The ban has been imposed in the light of an intelligence based report to maintain peace during Ramzan. The violators of the order would be prosecuted under section 188 CrPC, said that statement.

