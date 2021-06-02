UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Changes Strategy Against Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Administration changes strategy against profiteers

District administration Peshawar Wednesday changed strategy against profiteers and launched a crackdown against them, in which the officers of district administration confiscated 110 kilogram meat and later distributed in welfare organizations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday changed strategy against profiteers and launched a crackdown against them, in which the officers of district administration confiscated 110 kilogram meat and later distributed in welfare organizations.

Earlier, the administration was used to arrest butchers and shopkeepers over profiteering and then a cash penalty was imposed on them. But, profiteers were used to collect these fines from general public through overcharging the people.

Now district administration has changed its strategy to confiscation of goods and sealing of shops over profiteering.

Under the new strategy the officers of district administration visited bazaars within their areas of jurisdiction and collective arrested 14 butchers and confiscated 110 kilogram meat that was later distributed among various welfare centres.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that beside arrest of butchers meat will also be confiscated without any leniency.

Related Topics

Peshawar From

Recent Stories

UAE continuing to enhance global competitiveness: ..

17 minutes ago

Internet services restored in Khyber district, Bal ..

6 minutes ago

Rector IIUI, secretary Narcotics Control agreed to ..

6 minutes ago

Minister resumes office activities after recovery ..

6 minutes ago

Preparations afoot for starting work on Swat Motor ..

6 minutes ago

Irfan Ali Baloch assumes charge as DIGP Shaheed Be ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.