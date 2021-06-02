Administration changes strategy against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday changed strategy against profiteers and launched a crackdown against them, in which the officers of district administration confiscated 110 kilogram meat and later distributed in welfare organizations.

Earlier, the administration was used to arrest butchers and shopkeepers over profiteering and then a cash penalty was imposed on them. But, profiteers were used to collect these fines from general public through overcharging the people.

Now district administration has changed its strategy to confiscation of goods and sealing of shops over profiteering.

Under the new strategy the officers of district administration visited bazaars within their areas of jurisdiction and collective arrested 14 butchers and confiscated 110 kilogram meat that was later distributed among various welfare centres.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that beside arrest of butchers meat will also be confiscated without any leniency.