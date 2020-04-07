Administration checks flour mills, prices of essentials

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Katlang, Kamran Khan inspected Jamal Ghari Flour Mills, wherein, he checked weight of bag and record of the provision of flour to dealer as quota

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Katlang, Kamran Khan inspected Jamal Ghari Flour Mills, wherein, he checked weight of bag and record of the provision of flour to dealer as quota.

He also visited different bazaars wherein he directed the shopkeepers for display of official price list and its implementation in letter and spirit.

The Assistant Commissioner also confiscated 30 kilograms of the polythene bags seized in the bazaar while a butcher was also arrested over violation of meat holiday.