Administration, civic bodies urged to take precautionary measures before rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan has called upon district administration and other civic bodies to take precautionary measures before expected rains so that people could be saved from adverse effects of the heavy downpour in the city.

In a statement, PPP MPA said as per prediction of Pakistan Metrological Department a heavy to moderate rains would be expected in Sindh including Hyderabad division from midnight of Aug 06 to 09 therefore all civic bodies, district administration, HMC, WASA and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company should take precautionary steps to face any untoward incident during rains.

The citizen of Hyderabad always facing difficulties during rains due to incompetency of the officers of civic bodies, MPA said and called upon them to adopt practical measures so that people could not face any untoward situation during rainy season.

He said Sindh Government had released all required funds to provide relief to the people during heavy showers in the province and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah personally visited Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions to review arrangements made by divisional administrations to face rainy situation.