Administration Clears MNJ Road For All Sorts Of Vehicular Traffic

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :District Administration Mansehra with the help of the National Highways Authority (NHA) and Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Thursday cleared the blocked Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

According to details, MNJ road was blocked for traffic due to the land sliding/boulders/mudflow which was triggered by the heavy downpour at Naran, Soach and Jhalkhand road of Tehsil Balakot and about 150-200 vehicles having families were stuck in the area of land sliding.

District Administration Mansehra started a road clearance operation with the joint efforts of KDA, NHA, Rescue 1122 and Police under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Balakot.

The tourists including women and children were shifted to safe places at Bahser and Barawai where food items were also distributed among the tourists and rooms were also provided for their stay.

After the hectic efforts of District Administration Mansehra on Thursday the heavy slides have been cleared by utilizing heavy machinery and the road has been cleared for all kinds of traffic.

