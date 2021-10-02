Administration closely monitoring food items' supply system to control prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday said that the supply system of food items is closely being monitored to control the prices and action in accordance with the law is also being taken against profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that the administration received nearly 8000 complaints during last week through Qeemat App which were responded immediately.

He said this while presiding over a price control meeting which was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, City Police Officer Rawalpindi and other officers concerned.

Gulzar Hussain Shah said that during last one week from September 23 to October 1, 128 profiteers were arrested in Rawalpindi district while fines amounting to over Rs 1.

3 million were imposed besides registration of 92 FIRs against the rules violators.

He said that 55 price magistrates were actively discharging their duties in Rawalpindi and all price magistrates had been directed to increase field visits to review the prices of food items.

He said that Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners in the entire division were also visiting the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction process and efforts were also underway to ensure price stability particularly of daily use items.

The Commissioner said that market committees of wholesale markets and fruit and vegetable markets had also been activated so that relief could be provided to the citizens.