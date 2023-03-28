Administration committed to extending relief to people: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration Khairpur is taking tangible measures to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramzan by ensuring the provision of edible items at affordable prices

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration Khairpur is taking tangible measures to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramzan by ensuring the provision of edible items at affordable prices.

In this connection, deputy commissioner, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa visited markets and checked the prices and quality of food items at various shops in Mirwah taluka on Tuesday.

During the inspection, the DC found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging customers. He confiscated their national identity cards and imposed a fine on them after completing the mandatory legal process.

The deputy commissioner said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to the people by providing them edible items at cheaper rates and directed shopkeepers to display notified price lists at prominent.