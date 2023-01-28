Administration committed to promotion of quality education: AC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar has said the district administration is committed to promoting quality education.

He said this while visiting various schools in the Tehsil where he inspected facilities provided at the schools.

He checked the attendance register and urged teachers to focus on equipping the students with quality education to prepare them for meeting the challenges of the time.

The AC also inspected cleanliness conditions and instructed the relevant staff to carry out cleanliness on the premises on a daily basis so an enabling environment could be ensured for learning.