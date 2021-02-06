Administration conducts 1,111 raids against hoarders, profiteers: 134,800 fine imposed

Under a campaign launched by District government against profiteering and hoarding, over 1111 raids were conducted in the district and fines amounting to 134, 800 was imposed on the violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Under a campaign launched by District government against profiteering and hoarding, over 1111 raids were conducted in the district and fines amounting to 134, 800 was imposed on the violators.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the teams including special price magistrates, Assistant Commissioners (ACS), Tehsildars and concerned authorities conducted 1111 raid in various markets and imposed fine worth Rs 134,800 on 81 violators involved in adulteration, hoarding and profiteering.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq said that the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.