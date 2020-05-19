UrduPoint.com
Administration Conducts 23,006 Raids Against Hoarders, Profiteers In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:08 PM

In a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, 23,006 raids were conducted in seven tehsils of the district during May and fines amounting to over Rs 6.9 million were imposed on the violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :In a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, 23,006 raids were conducted in seven tehsils of the district during May and fines amounting to over Rs 6.9 million were imposed on the violators.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the District Administration constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items and on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

He said, the administration under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted total 876 raids during last 24 hours while 156 violators were imposed fines amounting to over Rs 292,000.

He said, 876 raids were conducted in seven tehsils of the district.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, special teams were constituted to conduct raids against hoarders, profiteers and adulterers and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

