Administration conducts anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, the officers of district administration Tuesday carried out anti-encroachment operation at Shaheedano, Chaato Bazaar, Par Hoti, Cantonment area and Eastern Bypass and removed both temporary and permanent encroachments.

During anti-encroachment operation at Shaheedano and Chaato Bazaar, temporary encroachments erected on both side of roads in bazaars were removed to facilitate pedestrians in passing through the road.

Permanent encroachments erected on both side of Eastern Bypass were also removed to prevent the occurrence of accidents on the busy road.

Similar operation was also conducted on Malakand Road Takhtbai wherein dozens of handcarts, cabins and other encroachments were demolished and taken into possession.

Furthermore, the officers of the district administration also carried out checking of the prices of food items and Corona preventive SOPs.

The officers of the district administration also paid surprise visit to Govt Primary school and Basic Health Unit (BHU) Sari Behlol and checked the attendance register, medicines availability and Corona SOPs.