Administration conducts awareness campaign against tobacco use

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :District Administration Peshawar here on Friday carried out an awareness campaign to inform the general public about hazards of tobacco use on human health.

Assistant Commissioner, Syeda Zainab Naqvi led the campaign and visited various public areas with SSP Traffic, Inayat Ali and Tobacco Coordinator, Ajmal Khan.

The team visited various public points including Bus Terminal Haji Camp. They distributed pamphlets among the public and highlighted the perilous effects on human health.