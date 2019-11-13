UrduPoint.com
Administration Conducts Temporary Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:36 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmed, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lower Chitral Abdul Wali Khan along with Tehsil Officer Revenue (TOR), TMA Lower Chitral Amin Ur Rehman carried out a surprise raid in Chitral Bazaar and removed encroachments.

The violators were booked under the sections of law and fine have also been imposed upon the encroachers.

