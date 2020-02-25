UrduPoint.com
Administration Confiscates 40,000 Fake Engine Oils In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:52 PM

Administration confiscates 40,000 fake engine oils in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday sealed three go downs and arrested their owners for packing the engine oil of the renowned brand in fake packing, said a press release issued here.

During the raid 40,000 liters of fake engine oil including gallons, stickers, packing materials of the famous and renowned brands their machinery and packing material were also taken into possession.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that district administration was active against adulteration mafia.He has directed all administrative officers to accelerate crackdown on adulteration mafia.

